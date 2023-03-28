Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

