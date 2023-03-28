Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Up 142.9% in March

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ STRT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. 9,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strattec Security Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

