Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Stratus Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Stratus Properties Stock Performance
STRS opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.
