Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stratus Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

STRS opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stratus Properties by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 114,575 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stratus Properties by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 38,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Stratus Properties by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

