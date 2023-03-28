Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 25,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 68,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

GPCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

