Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

SYK traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $279.51. 238,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.64. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total transaction of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

