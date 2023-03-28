Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Up 368.3% in March

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 368.3% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Up 0.9 %

SOMMY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. 30,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,623. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.78. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

