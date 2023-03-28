Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Superior Gold Price Performance

SUPGF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

