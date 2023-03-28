Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Superior Gold Price Performance
SUPGF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.94.
About Superior Gold
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Gold (SUPGF)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.