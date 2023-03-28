Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NILIF remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 68,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Surge Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surge Battery Metals (NILIF)
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.