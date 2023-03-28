Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILIF remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 68,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Surge Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

