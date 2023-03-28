sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $42.49 million and $3.08 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 42,378,499 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

