Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $36.10 million and approximately $97,916.93 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,394,256,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,141,780,752 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

