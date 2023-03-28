Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $0.29

Swipe (SXP) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $161.77 million and approximately $54.11 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,253,969 coins and its circulating supply is 559,257,875 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

