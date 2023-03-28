Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Trading 1% Higher

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 57,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 197,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Synthetic Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synthetic Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 103.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.