Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 681.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TACBY remained flat at $1.26 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Tabcorp has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 484.65%. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is 87.15%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services.

