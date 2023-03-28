Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 12,871 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.45. 35,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

