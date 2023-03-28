Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $2.56 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.66. 205,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.