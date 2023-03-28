Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Insider Buys £20,100 in Stock

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) insider Richard Cotton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($24,695.91).

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

THRL stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 66.30 ($0.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,955,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,008. The company has a market capitalization of £411.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. Target Healthcare REIT PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 65.70 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.68 ($1.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.97.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 8,750.00%.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

Read More

