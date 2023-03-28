Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Head to Head Contrast

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -6.58% 0.35% 0.10% NovaGold Resources N/A -109.50% -30.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.46 -$19.98 million ($0.07) -21.85 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$53.34 million ($0.16) -37.13

This table compares Taseko Mines and NovaGold Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Taseko Mines and NovaGold Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Taseko Mines beats NovaGold Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

