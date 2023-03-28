Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5214 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.49.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.
About Taylor Wimpey
