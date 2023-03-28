Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5214 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

