TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the February 28th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TC Biopharm Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:TCBP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 228,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,478. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. TC Biopharm has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $106.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBP. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in TC Biopharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About TC Biopharm

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TC Biopharm in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

