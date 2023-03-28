TCP Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,113,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. 1,590,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

