TCP Asset Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.3% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 352,236 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.58.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.