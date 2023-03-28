TCP Asset Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. TCP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBJ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,284. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $354.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

