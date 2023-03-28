TCP Asset Management LLC Makes New $10.20 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.96. 346,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,789. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $107.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

