TCP Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 103,006 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 103,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.7% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. 2,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,041. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

