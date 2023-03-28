TCP Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,897 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.99. 5,580,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,126,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

