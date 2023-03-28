TCP Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $109.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

