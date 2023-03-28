TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $196,867.20. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 474,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

