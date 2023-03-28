TD Securities Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$135.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$139.54.

BRP stock opened at C$103.69 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$76.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

