TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TDK Stock Up 1.2 %

TTDKY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,221. TDK has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. TDK had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

