Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Teijin stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.40. Teijin has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

