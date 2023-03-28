Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Teijin Stock Performance
Shares of Teijin stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.40. Teijin has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Teijin Company Profile
