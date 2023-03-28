Tellor Price Hits $13.72 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Tellor has a market cap of $32.56 million and $4.91 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $13.72 or 0.00050454 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tellor Profile

Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,696 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. The system uses a native token called “Tributes” (TRB) to incentivize miners to submit data through base rewards and tips assigned to each query. Miners are required to provide proof of work (PoW) solutions to validate data updates, and a deposit of TRB acts as a bond or stake requirement for miners to participate in the PoW. TRB is also used for governing valid data through disputes and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders. The total supply of TRB is determined by usage and mining rates, with 50% of tips going to miners and 50% being burned each block.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

