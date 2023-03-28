Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Down 63.8% in March

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telstra Group Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:TLGPY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 5,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,984. Telstra Group has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telstra Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business (TC&SB), Telstra Enterprise (TE), Networks and IT (N&IT), Telstra InfraCo, and All Other. The TC&SB segment consists of telecommunication, media, and technology products and services to consumer and small business customers, using mobile and fixed network technologies.

