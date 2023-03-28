Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $117.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TER. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Teradyne stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 2,456.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,702,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,683,000 after buying an additional 1,635,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,896,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 784,211 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 82.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 573,709 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

