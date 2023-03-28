Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TERN opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $355.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -1.04.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 685,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on TERN shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.