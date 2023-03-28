Terra One Day Volume Reaches $41.96 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Terra has a market capitalization of $300.80 million and $41.96 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00004616 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003149 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 241,737,033 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

