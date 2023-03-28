Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Terumo stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. 81,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,688. Terumo has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.53.

About Terumo

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

