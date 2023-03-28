Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Terumo Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Terumo stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. 81,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,688. Terumo has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.53.
About Terumo
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terumo (TRUMY)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.