Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.77. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $108.40.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $775,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.