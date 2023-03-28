TFI International Inc. (TFII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TFI International to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $114.41 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading

