The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Raised by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 115.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.4 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

