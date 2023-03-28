The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 161.5% in March

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The China Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. 17,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,049. The China Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The China Fund by 514.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter.

About The China Fund

The China Fund is a non-diversified fund management company. They generate capital appreciation through investments in businesses and other entities with significant assets, as well as other types of investments, manufacturing operations, and trade. They offer shareholders, prospective investors, and their advisers a wealth of information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.