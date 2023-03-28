The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,370 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 557,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,861,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.