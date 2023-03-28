The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of KO opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $265.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

