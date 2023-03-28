The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Lowered to $339.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $370.00 to $339.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $318.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.82. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after buying an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

