The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.23% of Greenbrier Companies worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE GBX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

