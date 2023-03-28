The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $94,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 64,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.50. 1,062,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $198.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

