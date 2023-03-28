The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Up 5,100.0% in March

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $62.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swatch Group (SWGNF)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.