The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Down 83.1% in March

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after buying an additional 132,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 706,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 94,111 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 81,192 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 677.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 48,646 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

TWN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The Taiwan Fund has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

Taiwan Fund is an an integral economic player and closed-end management investment company. It allows investors to access and participate in the growth of the economy and the stock market, as well as the investment potential of the mainland and other emerging economies in the region.

