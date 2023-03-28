The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,890,000 shares, an increase of 230.5% from the February 28th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:TD traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.93. 2,385,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

