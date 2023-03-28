Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TMO opened at $561.69 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.24. The stock has a market cap of $216.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 10,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.