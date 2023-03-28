Tigress Financial Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,430.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Tigress Financial from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

BKNG opened at $2,508.31 on Friday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,630.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,465.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2,111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.